New shop opens its doors in south Skye

Manager, Mhairi Cousins, and her staff are looking forward to welcoming shoppers to the fantastic facility. PHOTO: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

The new Armadale Stores opened for business this week (Wednesday 24th February) – completing a £900,000 community led project.

When the old shop, post office and petrol station closed in 2019, the Sleat Community Trading board, management and staff expected to be operating out of their temporary container in Ardvasar for six months.

Covid caused understandable delays, but eighteen months later the staff have now left their cold and draughty temporary shop behind.

Shop and post office manager Mhairi Cousins said: “I can’t praise the staff, board and volunteers highly enough. They have coped admirably with a range of challenges from a tiny retail space and store to Covid-19 safe operating systems. I would also like to praise the community for their patience. We have only been able to allow one customer in the shop at a time, so people have had to queue outside in all weathers.”

The new shop will significantly increase the retail space as well as providing offices and meeting rooms for Sleat Community Trust.

Manager Mhairi Cousins is pictured with staff and volunteers, Norma MacPherson, Laura Morrison, Delia Thomas, Debbee Trussler, Jane McDermott and Mike Shucksmith from the Sleat Community Trust and Mark De Vries, broadband development officer.

