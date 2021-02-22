Exciting times ahead for ‘new’ Balmacara Hotel

ADVERTISING FEATURE

The Balmacara Hotel is undergoing extensive renovation work, with manager Juan Santos, on hand to help out! PHOTO: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

Balmacara Hotel is looking forward to welcoming customers again after recent extensive renovations.



Hotel manager Juan Santos has overseen the refurbishment and the building of an extension in the last year, with the overall aim of improving the hotel’s star rating to four stars. The hotel was purchased by Different Roads Management Ltd in January 2017.



The number of letting bedrooms has increased from 28 to 36, with existing rooms undergoing complete refurbishment. In addition to this work, the breakfast room, restaurant and lobby have also been upgraded and a new lounge bar created at the front of the hotel.



When government guidelines allow hospitality businesses to open, the hotel has full Covid-19 protections and regimes in place, including face coverings, screens, social distancing and contact tracing.

