Skye friends to take on marathon in aid of children’s hospital

Max and Donald will embark on their marathon effort on the 31st of January

PHOTO: Willie Urquhart/WHFP



Two young friends from south Skye have set themselves the task of running a marathon at the end of January to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.



Donald Fraser (20) from Harrapool and 17-year-old Max Stancliffe from Broadford are taking on the challenge in aid of the oncology ward at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Aberdeen.



Donald’s six-year-old cousin Harris is currently being treated in the hospital.

After chatting to his aunt, Ruth Morrison, he decided that the hospital would be the perfect beneficiary for the fundraiser.



Speaking to the Free Press, Donald said the idea to run a marathon had been an impulsive decision.



“Max messaged me one night out of the blue asking if I wanted to do a marathon and I don’t often say no, so I agreed on the spot,” he said.



“I contacted my auntie to see if there is anyone that’s helped her that we could raise a little bit of money for.



“She said that the oncology ward at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital would be the deserving cause as they have done a lot of work for Harris, which as a family we couldn’t be more thankful for.”



Donald is a second-year student studying sports coaching and development at Aberdeen’s North East Scotland College, while Max is a sixth-year pupil and head boy at Portree High School.

Touching on the pair’s shared passion for sport, Max told the Free Press: “Since these latest restrictions have been put in place, I wanted to set myself a focus and achieve something that I never have before.

“Having run half marathons in the previous lockdown, it felt the perfect time to go for the full distance.

“Donald and I enjoy training together as we have similar fitness levels. We always look to motivate each other and push ourselves as far as we can. He is the ideal partner to take on this challenge with.”



Max added: “After hearing about Harris receiving treatment in Aberdeen, I felt compelled to raise money for the oncology ward at the children’s hospital to help improve facilities for the children and parents who spend lots of time there.”



Max and Donald will begin their challenge at 10am on 31st January.

The route will take them on the roads around Broadford, Breakish and Sleat – and they will encourage people to follow their progress via social media.

Max added: “Donald and I are overwhelmed with the support we have already received and this will make this long-distance effort all the easier.”



Donald added: “Max and I set an original goal of £500 and said any more would be a bonus.



“But within two hours of announcing the fundraiser we had smashed the goal. We were both amazed – it just goes to show the amazing community we are part of!”



To donate to Donald and Max’s fundraiser — which by Monday this week had brought in over £2,700 — you can visit gofundme.com/f/max-donalds-marathon-for-the-rach

