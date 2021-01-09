Skye Community Response “well prepared”

Cat MacPherson, Ben Greer and Sharon Fenlon with her daughter Livia, put the finishing touches to the Christmas hampers. Sharon and Cat have helped organise a hot food delivery service for elderly and vulnerable people. The cause was also helped by Gary Shinnie who raised £2,500 by growing his moustache for Movember.

PHOTO: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

Covid-19 emergency support group Skye Community Response has urged those in need to get in touch following the tightening of restrictions announced by the Scottish Government this week.



SCR chair Ross Cowie said the group — which was set up in March last year in response to the first lockdown — was ready to go and in a stronger position this time around.



“We’re back to where we were in the first lockdown but we are better prepared having had that experience and we are ready to help with whatever is required in supporting the community — whether that’s picking up prescriptions, delivering food, fuel, any practical support or just advice.

Commenting on the group’s work following the initial lockdown, he added: “We put contingencies in place because we were aware that a second phase was likely, so we have a huge store of personal Protective Equipment for the health care sector or anyone else who requires it.



“This time it has been a lot easier than the first time, we were reacting to the situation then and learning as we went along, but now we are well prepared.



“We are here, we have the phone line, it’s open five days a week but we can scale it up to seven days a week if needed.”



He added: “We have a great bunch of people on board and we connect with all the other operations throughout the island.”



The Skye Community Response telephone lines are manned Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm – 01470 37311 – to help with queries, prescription pickups, food deliveries if you are unable to leave your house.



A number of food share and emergency food provision initiatives are in operation throughout the island and are advertised locally — if you need further advice you can call the helpline.



Prior to Christmas Skye Community Response volunteers provided 110 festive hampers and 140 presents to members of the community mainly around the Portree and Braes area but also island-wide for Women’s Aid.



“Nobody should hesitate in getting touch, the food shares are there to be used, and we are here to help.



“We have a robust set-up, and we can also direct people to the relevant support in their area.”

Share this article with others: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

