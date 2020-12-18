Funding confirmed for new school in Broadford

John Swinney at the school alongside Hamish Fraser, John Finlayson, Kate Forbes and Broadford parents Rosie Woodhouse and Norma Morrison

Broadford in Skye is to get a new school.

This morning (Friday 18th December) elected representatives expressed their delight after the Scottish Government confirmed funding for the new school – which comes after years of local campaigning.

The shoddy state of the existing primary school in the village has been highlighted in the Free Press on numerous occassions and has been the subject of years of campaigning from local parents, the wider community as well as Cllr John Finlayson and Kate Forbes MSP.

The multi-million-pound project is expected to cost in the region of £9.5-11 million and will also include a library, nursery and council service point.

The Free Press understands that the initial target for completion could be 2024.

Earlier today Deputy First Minister John Swinney – who has previously met with some of the Broadford parents – announced the good news.

Kate Forbes MSP said: “I cannot express how delighted I am at today’s announcement of Scottish Government funding for a new Broadford School.

“A few years ago I met with the Parent Council to discuss the dire condition of the current Broadford Primary. Some of the parents had themselves been pupils at Broadford Primary and were determined to see a new school built for their children. With resolute determination, we met regularly, collectively raised awareness and ensured that Highland Council bid for funding.

“Community Councillor Hamish Fraser and local Councillor John Finlayson have been resolute in their support, through the highs and the lows of the past few years. Ultimately, this is all about the children, and the parents who are determined to see their children learning in the best possible facilities. They are an inspiration, and I am over the moon on their behalf.”

Councillor John Finlayson added: “The fantastic news about Broadford’s inclusion in the next phase of the Learning Estate Improvement Programme, is a fantastic early Christmas present for pupils, staff, parents and the wider community.

“Getting to this stage has involved lots of hard work and the promotion of strong team ethos amongst all the key stakeholders and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts.

“The support and advice of our MSP, Kate Forbes, has also been hugely influential and her availability to speak with me when required and discuss options has been key to receiving this great news.

“This is a great result for both Skye and the Highlands and, it represents just one project of many that we are working on to improve the learning environments in our many schools.”

The Highland Council has welcomed the successful funding bids for two new schools to replace Broadford Primary and Nairn Academy.

These are the latest schools to be awarded funding as part of Phase Two of the Scottish Government’s £1 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme, developed in conjunction with COSLA, which announced the successful bid for Tain Campus in Phase 1 in September 2019.