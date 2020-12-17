Massive range of local produce at Bùth na h’ Abhainn, Broadford

A warm welcome at Bùth na h’ Abhainn

Photo: Lucy Matheson/WHFP

“When someone buys something, even a £3.99 key ring, it makes you happy inside! If 10 people buy a £3.99 key ring, you still feel the same joy. Shop local is not just a tag line, it really does make a difference to a business,” says Megan MacDonald owner, along with husband Adam, of Bùth na h’Abhainn in Broadford.



The shop and takeaway contains a wide range of items, from handbags, books, toys, cards and gifts to foodstuffs and groceries, including items from many local producers. Megan explained, “We stock a massive range of produce from local businesses, we support each other. That’s really important to us.”



The takeaway serves freshly made sandwiches, soup, pies and homemade cakes.



Bùth na h’Abhainn also houses Broadford’s post office, a vital local service. “As well as providing the postal services, the post office is also available for day to day banking facilities, including cash withdrawals, and is a good port of call for foreign currency too,” added Megan.



Whether you need to post your Christmas cards and parcels, pick up some groceries, buy presents, grab a bite of lunch or treat yourself to a gorgeous cake, Bùth na h’Abhainn has it all under one roof.