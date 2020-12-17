Cafe Sia and Takeaway – Good to be back!

“We are a community café, it is good to have the festive menu available as we normally do at this time of year,” says Tom Eveling, owner of Broadford’s Café Sia and Siaway.



Bookings are being taken now with festive food available until the end of December. All required precautions are in place, with up to six people from two households able to meet up in a hospitality setting.



When asked how this year has been for the business, Tom replied, “It has been horrible, we have missed out on almost four of the busiest months. We just hope things will get back to normal soon and we have many bumper years to come!”



The business has diversified and now offer select local home delivery from Siaway Pizza seven days a week. They also offer gift vouchers, and up until Christmas for every £20 voucher spend an extra £5 will be added. Café Sia House Blend coffee and gifts are available through their website.



Plans for next year include a more permanent shelter and heating exclusively for sit in customers, with the decking at the front of the café available for takeaway customers.



So for a family meal, Christmas get together or just a catch up with friends, why not book a table at Café Sia?