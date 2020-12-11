Skye Cancer Research group hosting online raffle in place of sale of work

Alistair Nicolson with some of the prizes up for grabs

As the Staffin sale of work, an annual north end highlight and huge money spinner for Cancer Research UK, can’t take place this year the charity has instead looked to alternative means to fundraise.



This year, an online Christmas raffle will support the charity’s valuable work.



Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in so many ways and charities like Cancer Research UK have not been exempt. But research into cancer remains crucial for the many patients undergoing treatment and for those recently diagnosed.



Over the years over £1 million has been raised on Skye for Cancer Research UK. Because events such as the annual Staffin sale are not possible, people are being asked to support the Christmas raffle, which will provide much needed resources for the dedicated scientists and doctors to continue their life-saving work.



Alastair Nicolson, chairman of the Skye branch of Cancer Research UK, said: “We try and raise money to help the cause, and over the years have raised over £1 million.



“We are doing what we can to make people aware of the difficulties we have and what we are up against.



“Please continue to support Cancer Research UK as we all try to adapt to the situation we find ourselves in.”



The first winning ticket will win £300, with other prizes including 500 litres of oil courtesy of Certas Energy. There are numerous bottles, glassware, homeware, shopping vouchers, toys and accessories also on offer.

To be in with a chance of winning, tickets costing £2 can be purchased by making a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/online-christmas-raffle-cruk-skye



Ticket purchasers are asked to list their email address on the donation so they can be alerted by email if they win a prize.

The raffle will take place on Thursday 31st December at 7pm by livestream on the group’s Facebook page.