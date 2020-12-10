BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Priory Hotel, Beauly

Photo: Ewen Weatherspoon

Where is it?

The Priory Hotel is a three-star VisitScotland rated hotel in the picturesque village of Beauly, no more than a short drive north of Inverness and just off the North Coast 500 driving route.



Employee owners

Ownership of Beauly’s Priory Hotel is in the hands of its employees. Last week marked the third anniversary since employees took a stake in the business.



Dealing with 2020

“The year has been a struggle, as I am sure it has been for many businesses in our industry, but we are extremely grateful to be open and trading,” said sales and marketing manager Paula Dick. “We have a strong local customer base who have been very loyal in returning to the hotel since it has reopened. Each week we are seeing more and more of the familiar faces returning which we are delighted to see.



“We have kept up to date with the changing guidelines and adjusted our business accordingly. The staff have been fantastic throughout the whole ordeal.”



What are the hotel’s Christmas plans?

There are various offers, for both the restaurant and accommodation, being run in December. This year the hotel decided to close on Christmas Day which means all the hardworking staff will be able to enjoy the festivities at home with their families.



2021 and hopes for the future?

“We expect 2021 to be a recovery year and we are cautiously optimistic,” Paula adds. “We hope to see a return of our international guests to compliment the domestic guests we have seen since reopening in July.

“But we also feel supporting local business is a must – particularly now as we’ve relied on our own local support this year”.