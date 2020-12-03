Strath Print grateful for support in trying times

Peter Dunlop of Strath Print

Photo: Willie Urquhart/WHFP



It is not too late to order Christmas cards from Strath Print in Broadford.



“You may be pleasantly surprised at how cost-effective it is to have cards made from your own photographs,” said co-founder and director Peter Dunlop.



Founded in 2004, Strath Print’s specialities are graphic design and printing on paper. They produce many different types of items including, but not limited to, business cards, leaflets, brochures, menus, labels, booklets, programmes, newsletters, invoices, raffle tickets. Signage for indoor and outdoor use, including vinyl banners and rigid signs, can also be produced to order.



“It’s been a difficult year for almost everyone,” added Peter. “Many of our customers have found their normal business activities constrained or curtailed due to the pandemic, and this has had a knock-on effect on our own business. We wish all those in this category a full recovery in 2021, and we are immensely grateful to those who have been able to continue in business and have supported us through these trying times.”

You can contact Strath Print on 01471 822 555 or

email info@strathprint.co.uk



Strath Print are four in number: Eilidh Munro will likely be customers’ first point of contact and will provide an estimate; Lourika Taylor is the company’s graphic designer who will make sure that the design and layout of the printed work matches or exceeds customer expectations. Martin Benson and Peter Dunlop are the founders and owners of the company and between them they do much of the work that goes on behind the scenes, ensuring that clients are happy with the end result.