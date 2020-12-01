Clothing and homeware business expands in Portree

ADVERTISING FEATURE : SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESS

Andrea Matheson established Home in the Highlands at Balmacara and Portree

and more recently The Wardrobe@Home in the Highlands at Quay Brae, Portree

Photo: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

Looking for some stylish clothing for the festive season?

Hankering for a handbag, scarf, hat, or jewellery as a treat for yourself, or perhaps as a Christmas gift?

Well, Home in the Highlands has you covered.

“There is something for everyone – well nearly!” said Andrea Matheson who established Home in the Highlands in Balmacara back in 2013.



Since then the business has grown with a second shop opening up at Quay Brae in Portree in 2015, while, The Wardrobe@Home in the Highlands – which focuses largely on clothing and accessories – has been welcoming customers since opening on the Green in Portree in September 2020.



“It was very quiet at the turn of the year, with concerns around Brexit and emerging news of a virus then obviously even quieter with lockdown and there were worries about how we were going to survive,” Andrea told the Free Press.



“I’m not sure if we are mad or not, given the current covid climate, but we wanted a better space for our clothing and soft furnishings so the new shop Wardrobe@Home in the Highlands, provided us with that opportunity.”



“We still have the favourites including Seasalt, White Stuff and Masai but have also introduced a couple of new brands – Mosqueton, who do fab casual jackets and Breton style t-shirts and Capri, a bit more stylish and dressy.



“There is also a great selection of jewellery, handbags, scarves, socks, hats and wraps!



“The space is lovely, it really feels like a wee boutique and it is great to have a proper window to dress.”



With festive season fast approaching, Andrea has transformed the Quay Brae shop into a winter wonderland, with a great selection of Christmas decorations, lovely items for the home, a children’s corner, foods for Christmas hampers, and aromatic favourites from Bath House and the Highland Soap Company.



The Balmacara shop, meanwhile, offers a fantastic selection of both in the steading building in the square, so why not pop in and see what’s on offer.

Touching on the importance of local custom, Andrea added: “It’s vital, without local we wouldn’t survive.



“Shopping local makes all the difference and we really appreciate you supporting us.



“It’s a struggle to compete with the big online outfits – but we can offer the personal touch, I am very lucky to have a great team of staff and they really try to help our customers find what they are looking for.”



She added: “We are hoping to have a good run to Christmas and urge everyone to come and see what we have to offer.



“Here’s to a lovely Christmas and a much, much, better New Year.”