Lib Dems name local councillor as candidate for Highland seat

Denis Rixson represents Caol and Mallaig and sits on Highland Council’s

climate change panel

The Highland Liberal Democrats have selected an experienced local councillor to fight Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch at the Scottish Parliament elections in May next year.

Denis Rixson, who represents Caol and Mallaig and sits on Highland Council’s climate change panel, has said he wants to build a “green and fair recovery from the pandemic” but also stand up to the SNP’s “relentless drive towards centralism.”



Before winning his Highland Council seat from the SNP in the 2018 by-election, Mr Rixson was a schoolteacher in the Highlands for over 30 years and owned the Mallaig Bookshop.



Before boundary changes, the Scottish Parliamentary seat was held by the Liberal Democrats while much of the area was represented in the House of Commons by the late Charles Kennedy. The Scottish Liberal Democrats came second in the last Scottish elections.



Denis Rixson: said: “With the coronavirus crisis exposing local people to financial hardship, we must address the inequalities in our communities and ensure no one is left behind.



“From the challenges facing our tourism industry to the underinvestment in affordable homes and transport infrastructure, people need action.”