Keep it in the community!

We encourage everyone to spend locally this festive season as there are many benefits in supporting local independent businesses, such as:

❅ Supporting the economy of our community – Research shows that £10 spent with a local independent shop means up to an additional £50 goes back into the local economy, as this money is then circulated around other local businesses.

❅ The positive effect on the employment situation of the area – Small, local businesses are more likely to pay a higher average wage and provide the most local jobs to communities.

❅ The personal touch – Local shops usually stock items based on what their customers want rather than national trends.

❅ Environmental benefits – The impacts of the difference in travelling to Inverness or Glasgow to spending locally are obvious.

❅ Originality – In these days when most town centres carry the same generic chains, independent local businesses are a breath of fresh air.

❅ Charity support – Many local businesses support local charities relevant to the area. By spending locally you help to increase the local donations.

We hope you enjoy our Christmas Supplement. If you would like to download a copy please click here