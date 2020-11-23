Ian Blackford confirms paid position outside politics will end in 2021





Skye MP Ian Blackford (pictured) has confirmed to the Free Press he will step down from his paid position as chairman of the investment arm of one of the country’s largest funeral plan providers in March 2021.



The SNP leader at Westminster currently holds the role of chairman of Golden Charter Trust, from which he earns £3,247.25 a month for eight hours work every three months.



The Free Press questioned Mr Blackford (pictured) about his paid work outwith his parliamentary role ahead of the 2019 UK general election.



At the time, the SNP member was also chairman of Commsworld Plc, from which he received £1,000 a month for eight hours work per quarter.



Commenting in November 2019, a month before his re-election, he said: “I have some historic interests — I will be looking to bring those to a close in a timely manner.



“But that is not a distraction from the work I am doing as the local MP for Ross, Skye, and Lochaber.”



After five years the member for Skye gave up his role with Commsworld Plc on 17th December, but continued on as chairman with Golden Charter Trust.



His terms for his chairmanship at Golden Charter Trust were enhanced as of April 2020 from £3,193 for eight hours per quarter to £3,247.25 for the same number of hours.



According to information on Mr Blackford’s page on theyworkforyou.com, he is also entitled to £1,575.85 per day for any additional work with the company, which he joined in December 2008.



In September, ‘The Press and Journal’ reported that the 59 -year-old MP would be relinquishing his position in March 2021, but at that point, he declined to comment.



Mr Blackford told the Free Press: “It is already in the public domain that I am standing down.



“Golden Charter issued a press release about succession some weeks ago.



“There is a chairman-elect who will formally take over from me at the end of March 2021.



“That will end my association with the company.”



Ian Blackford has been the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber since 2015.