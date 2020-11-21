Celebrations as pitch transferred to Skye club

IT’S IN OUR HANDS: Skye Camanachd players, officials and supporters celebrate as the club takes ownership of its home ground in Portree

Photo: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

Players, coaches, officials and supporters of Skye Camanachd gathered in the rain to mark the official handover of the club’s home pitch last weekend.



Fearann Eilean Iarmain have gifted ownership of Pairc nan Laoch pitch to the island club in honour of Sir Iain Noble.



Skye Camanachd already owns their clubhouse, and had previously leased the surrounding land, including their shinty pitch.



Lady Lucilla Noble with Skye chairperson Fiona Cruickshank

Photo: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

Sir Iain’s widow, Lady Lucilla, was there to mark the handover with Fiona Cruickshank, the chair of Skye Camanachd.



A statement on behalf of Skye Camanachd said: “There are numerous monumental and memorable dates in the long history of Skye Camanachd, and today is another one as ownership of Pairc nan Laoch has transferred to Skye Camanachd.



“The club would like to express their gratitude to Lady Lucilla Noble for not only donating the land to the club but also safeguarding the future of shinty on the Isle of Skye for many generations to come.



“Cha phaigh taing ar coibhneas.”



Skye Camanachd currently has nine competitive teams ranging from youth and ladies to seniors, all of which will benefit from the move.



Lady Noble said: “It had long been my intention to gift the playing fields of Pairc nan Laoch to Skye Camanachd in memory of Sir Iain, and I’m delighted that the club now have the playing fields in their ownership. The Skye shinty club has a long and proud history, and represents so much of what Sir Iain fought for – local and Gaelic speaking communities, culture, tradition, opportunities for the young people of Skye to achieve the highest levels of sporting skills and to grow their self-confidence – as well as all the social benefits and camaraderie provided by the club.



“I’m very pleased to have been able to make this contribution and wish Skye Camanachd the very best of success for the future and for generations to come.”