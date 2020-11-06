Skye pupil Shannon races past £1,200-mark for Children in Need

Portree High pupil Shannon MacLeod took up running during the lockdown. Photos credit: Willie Urquhart -WHFP.

A Skye school pupil has raised more than £1,200 by running for Children in Need.

Shannon MacLeod, who is a fifth-year pupil at Portree High School, clocked up more than 15 miles between last Friday (30th) and Tuesday (3rd November).

She is preparing to try and complete the full 13-mile half marathon distance on Children in Need day on 13th November.

“I began running in lockdown for something to do to keep me from going insane and I never imagined I’d be able to run the distance I can now,” she told the Free Press.

“I have always wanted to do a sponsored run since I was young so the fact that I am finally doing this makes me so happy and excited.

Commenting on her charity endeavour she said: “I decided to put my running to good use and run a half marathon to raise money for BBC Children In Need.

“I am extremely happy that the charity I’ve chosen is BBC Children In Need and that this will be making a positive and beneficial difference to families in the UK and most importantly the children.

“I am so thankful for everyone who has very kindly donated and shared all my posts to spread the word it means the absolute world to me.

“I will be fundraising until the weekend of BBC Children In Need so if anyone would like to donate they can still do so through my JustGiving page and it would be highly appreciated by myself and Children In Need.”

Shannon plans to take on her half-marathon challenge on 13th November.

Shannon began running in April around Portree, which is where she does most of her running.

She told the Free Press that since she started she hasn’t gone a week without running.

She said: “I originally planned to do my run the day of Children In Need, 13th of November but I may have to do it a couple of days earlier than planned due to Skye weather not being very dependable.

“My parents are really good to me and if I’m planning on doing a long run they will drive me out of Portree where the roads are much quieter and I thank them for that so much and I appreciate it hugely.”

To donate to Shannon’s fundraising campaign, click here.