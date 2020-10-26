Former history teacher hits 100!

Mina enjoying her big day

Mina Stewart celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday of last week surrounded by caring staff at the Howard Doris Centre in Lochcarron.

Several of her oldest friends and former neighbours were also able to greet her and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ while gathering outside on the garden patio. The highlight of the day came when the Lord-Lieutenant of Ross and Cromarty, Joanie Whiteford, delivered a signed birthday card on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mina is a well-loved and immensely respected native of Lochcarron. During the second World War she trained to be a history teacher at Aberdeen University, and taught in the Scottish borders for several years before returning to Lochcarron in 1958 as headmistress in Craig school, Achnashellach. In 1970 she moved to Lochcarron school and indeed she taught several of the past and present staff at the centre who now provide her with care.

Inevitably the Covid-19 precautions reduced the number of well-wishers who were able to attend but Mina was clearly delighted. She proclaimed that she was overwhelmed by her visitors and the efforts that the Howard Doris staff had made to make her day extra special.