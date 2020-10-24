Shinty star MacRae enjoys four-goal dream debut for Caley women

BY ADAM GORDON

Skye shinty star Lorna MacRae made a debut to remember as she stole the show with a four-goal salvo to propel Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women to a 5-1 victory over Westdyke on Sunday.

Photo credit: Peter Paul_Caleyjags.

Lorna, who has made a name for herself as an attacking talent for both Skye Ladies Camanachd and the Scotland national team in recent years, showed her skills on the football pitch with a commanding performance as ICT women recorded an emphatic win on the opening day of the Championship North campaign.

MacRae showcased her predatory instinct in front of goal in ruthless fashion by striking four times in the opening 25 minutes to put the contest to bed before half-time.

After leaving her marker for dead following a powerful run down the left-wing, MacRae fired high into the net to open the scoring.

Her second came from a finely timed run in which she burst past the Westdyke defence to latch onto a pass from deep and, unruffled by the outrushing keeper, kept her cool to slot the ball low into the net to make it 2-0.

She completed her hat-trick with another powerful shot, this time after a brilliantly cushioned pass from the right-hand side played her into the box. Taking one touch MacRae set herself up before lashing a venomous right-foot strike beyond the Westdyke keeper.

Her fourth goal owed more to good positioning than style as she kept her nerve to tuck away a tap-in past the beleaguered opposition keeper.

Kayleigh MacKenzie then added a fifth for the Caley Jags to cap off an emphatic start to the season for the Highlanders.

Commenting on MacRae’s dream debut, ICTWFC coach Karen Mason told the Free Press: “It was a very pleasing start to the season, to say the least!

“Lorna’s debut couldn’t have gone any better for her, four goals within the opening 25 minutes with some great finishes in amongst them.

She added: “She is going to be a real asset to us this season with her pace, power, and tenacity. She will definitely run defences ragged throughout the campaign.”

Caley’s next fixture is scheduled for Sunday 25th October when they will take on Cove Rangers FCW away.