New Head Teacher for Bun-Sgoil Shlèite

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite. Pic Willie Urquhart

Katie Wight has been appointed as the new Head Teacher of Bun-Sgoil Shlèite on Skye.

Mrs Wight currently works at Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce, Edinburgh as a Depute Head Teacher. She will takes up the new post in late November.

Local Highland Councillors for the Skye Ward, John Finlayson and Calum Munro welcomed Mrs Wight both to Highland Council and Skye.

Chair of the Council’s Education Committee John Finlayson said: “I am delighted to welcome Katie Wight to Highland as Head Teacher of Bun-Sgoil Shlèite and I am sure pupils, staff and the school community are also delighted with her appointment.

“I am sure Katie will enjoy working in a community she knows well from her days at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig and to supporting the improvement agenda for all Highland schools and the individual ambitions of Bun-Sgoil Shlèite going forward.”

Councillor Calum Munro, Chair of the Gaelic Committee added: “This new appointment to Bun-Sgoil Shlèite helps to reaffirm the Council’s commitment to Gaelic and Gaelic Education.

“Mrs Wight was an outstanding candidate for the post. She has years of practical and leadership experience in Gaelic medium education, she shared her vision for the school and demonstrated all the attributes of a successful Head Teacher.

“I believe she will be a fantastic, committed Head Teacher for Bun-Sgoil Shlèite and a great asset to her new community.”

Mrs Wight said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Head Teacher of Bun-Sgoil Shlèite. I am looking forward to getting to know the learners, staff, families and the wider community and working together to realise the vision and values of the school.”