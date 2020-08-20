Report submitted to Fiscal after 90mph speeding incident in Skye

This photo is illustrative and not related to any of the incidents mentioned in this article. Photo credit: Willie Urquhart.

A senior Highland police inspector is seeking help from community members to highlight the dangers of speeding following a recent incident where a motorist was caught driving at 90 miles per hour in Skye.

Police Inspector for Skye and Lochalsh Lynda Allan told the Free Press that a number of people had been detected speeding following a recent operation in conjunction with the road policing unit.

She said: “It is disappointing that a number were detected in built-up areas such as Viewfield Road, Portree and travelling through Broadford.

“A Skye resident was also reported for dangerous driving at 60mph in a 30mph speed limit area.

“A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for the individual highlighted on social media driving at 90mph.”

Last month the Free Press reported that several speeding incidents were recorded in July including an instance of one driver travelling at 52 miles per hour through Portree where the limit is 30 mph.

Figures provided to the Free Press by Inspector Allan for the Highland and Islands Police Division showed that speeding offences had risen by close to 200 per cent from April to June since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

In April the number of speeding offences recorded was 75. That figure rose to 128 in May, while the total logged for June was 220.

Inspector Allan said: “It is documented that about five per cent of pedestrians will die when struck by a vehicle travelling at 20 mph, that rises to about 40 per cent for vehicles travelling at 30 mph, and rises further still to about 80 per cent for vehicles travelling at 40 mph, while nearly 100 per cent of pedestrians will die if struck at speeds over 50 mph.

“Any assistance the local communities can give to get the message out surrounding the risks of driving at inappropriate speeds on our local roads would be greatly appreciated.

She added: “I would rather deal with intervention and prevention aspects than have to explain to someone that someone close to them has been killed by a vehicle being driven at speed.”

To get in touch with Inspector Allan about assisting in getting the message out – you can email: Lynda.Allan@scotland.pnn.police.uk

