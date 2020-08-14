Grandstand view: Island club nets £45,000 from wind farm to enhance home ground

The new stand. Pictures, Sandie Maciver of SandiePhotos.

Cash from a community wind farm has helped to build a new grandstand at the home of an island amateur football ground.

The new stand for Point FC in Lewis was made possible by community wind farm organisation the Point and Sandwick Trust, which donated £45,000 – its biggest capital investment to date.

Work started on Thursday 6th and was completed by Monday 10th August

The 100-seater stand was bought from Stadium Solutions, with workers coming all the way up from Brighton to install it, and the necessary groundworks.

Work was completed, with the help of local volunteers, on Monday 10th August.

Getting to work

Point and Sandwick Trust reinvests 100 per cent of the profits from a local wind farm in its community

Since Beinn Ghrideag began generating power in 2015 more than £1million has been donated to local good causes.

The stand is now gleaming and ready for the start of the new season.

Football is planned to start in April 2021.

The grandstand can seat 100

Point and Sandwick Trust board member Donald ‘Buck’ Macdonald said: “I know a lot of work has gone into getting it to this point.

“It looks fantastic and I can’t wait to see it in use once things get back to some sort of normal.

Point FC had decided to replace its stand as the previous one had become “a health and safety issue” due to the extent of rust.

Third Sector Hebrides and the Landfill Fund also supported the project.

