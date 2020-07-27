Fifty-two mph Portree speeder one of many detected says inspector

Photo credit: Willie Urquhart.

A motorist driving at 52 miles per hour through Portree while overtaking traffic was one of several speeding incidents recorded last week by Skye and Lochalsh officers.

Speaking to the Free Press, Police Inspector for the Skye and Lochalsh area, Lynda Allan said that while officers were in place to deal with the offence such cases were not “isolated incidents.”

She said: “Speeding or inappropriate speed is a contributory factor in many serious and fatal road traffic collisions and is something that is raised with us locally by many community groups and residents.”

“As a result, our team, along with the roads policing division, carry out proactive work to not only look at speeding but all aspects of poor driver behaviour and ultimately we were in place to deal with the incident mentioned.”

Lochaber and Skye Police are welcoming help from local communities to tackle speeding in the area.

During patrols conducted on Wednesday 22nd July in Portree, several motorists were recorded as driving in excess of the speed limit as Inspector Allan explained.

She said: “Whilst carrying out static speed patrols on Viewfield Road, Portree there were several drivers detected for driving over 40mph within the 30mph speed limit area.

“These are not isolated incidents unfortunately so any assistance the local communities can give to get the message out surrounding the risks of driving at inappropriate speeds on our local roads would be greatly appreciated.”

Leave no trace

Inspector Allan, meanwhile, also stressed the need for those enjoying the outdoors across the area to respect the natural environment amid instances of littering in the local area as highlighted by the Free Press. She also warned of the threat of wildfires which have caused significant damage in the past.

Bins have been left overflowing with rubbish at the Coral Beach on Skye. Photo courtesy of Graeme Creamer.

She said: “I do appreciate the concerns that have been raised about people enjoying the outdoors – these concerns centre on actions that are not legal or safety conscious such as the cutting down of trees or fences to use on fires, leaving rubbish behind which could potentially cause danger to wildlife.

“As you know we have unfortunately had local areas significantly affected in recent years by fires which have taken hold so we know the risks and damage that a well-intentioned fire can bring.

She added: “We will deal with any incidents or criminality reported to us but we would rather things like this did not happen and people enjoyed the countryside safely and left leaving no trace.”

Information sought on Kyle disturbance

Officers in Kyle of Lochalsh are investigating a disturbance at the slipway near the Coop about midday on Wednesday 15 July 2020.

The police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man shouting aggressively and abusively at another at that time. Please call 101 re incident NP1569/20.