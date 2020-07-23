Skye sisters’ tribute to key workers to be displayed on Stagecoach buses

Maisie and Mollie’s drawing pays tribute to their mum who is a nursing auxiliary.

A drawing in support of NHS key workers designed by two sisters from Skye has been chosen to feature on Stagecoach buses across Highlands.

The design by Maisie and Mollie Beaton from Portree was chosen as the winner and has been turned into a vinyl which will appear on buses across the region.

Speaking to the Free Press, Maisie and Mollie’s dad Iain said: “Stagecoach Highland were running a competition on Twitter for kids to draw a picture in support of the key workers

“As my wife Leanne is a nursing auxiliary at Portree Hospital, Maisie (5) and Mollie (6) decided to draw a nurse in support of the NHS and were delighted to find out they had won!”

In social media post on Thursday, Iain proudly showcased the girls’ design on a bus serving the north end of Skye.