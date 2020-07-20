More than £1,400 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Skye woman

More than £1,400 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to generous donations made in memory of a Skye woman.

Mrs Bridget MacDonald from Tarskavaig passed away on the 3rd April 2020.

Her husband John contacted the Lochalsh, Glenelg and Skye fundraising group as the normal way of donating at the funeral was not an option due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He asked Marie Finlayson, treasurer of the local fundraising group, if there was a way that family and friends could still donate to the local Macmillan Cancer Support Group.

Marie passed on the details to donate online to John who in turn shared it with family and friends and in just over three months £1,427 has been raised.

Speaking to the Free Press, Marie said: “The total raised in memory of Bridget has come to the marvellous sum of £1,427.

“I would like to thank all who contributed and let them know the total raised.”

With GDPR restrictions preventing Marie from thanking people individually, she has passed on a letter to the Free Press to thank everyone who has generously contributed.

She added “We are so lucky to have such good support in our area.”