A new sound for Skye and Lochalsh as Cuillin FM sets its dial to Radio Skye

Radio Skye manager Suzy Lee and board chairman Hector Cormack show off the station’s new look.

For the last few months, Skye and Lochalsh’s local radio station Cuillin FM has been undergoing a major rebrand and tonight it will relaunch itself as Radio Skye.

At 8 pm tonight (Sunday 19th July), Cuillin FM will officially change its name to Radio Skye during a digital launch via its YouTube channel.

The launch will also be broadcast on its radio frequencies 102.7 FM and 106.2 FM and online.

The station’s rebrand has been made possible thanks to funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Muirhall Energy.

The reimagining includes a new brand logo, while seven revamped road signs will be installed across the station’s listenership area.

The station is also launching a new website – radioskye.com – from Monday (20th July), which has been designed in-house and developed by Yellow Cherry Digital.

The site will offer a listen-again feature enabling Radio Skye listeners the opportunity to enjoy the wide variety of shows broadcast by the station at their convenience; from old favourites like Jim Campbell’s Cuillin Country to the rock juggernaut that is the Gina Mills show – the loudest show on Radio Skye.

Radio Skye Station Manager Suzy Lee believes the rebrand will be the start of an exciting future for the station.

Station manager Suzy Lee said as well looking to cultivate new advertising partnerships with businesses, Radio Skye is also aiming to attract new presenters through training opportunities and media days in association with Highlife Highland.

Speaking to the Free Press ahead of the launch, she said: “I’m really excited about the new change of name and all the things we have coming up for that – the new website, the new merchandise, the online shop, and all the opportunities they bring.

“The station is at the heart of the community, it’s the voice of the community and I really hope with these changes that more local people will want to become involved – whether that’s through volunteer presenting or just coming on air and telling their stories.”

She added: “It’s a momentous time, I know a lot of people have loved Cuillin FM and the brand Cuillin FM, but hopefully everyone will come on board with Radio Skye and it will be part of an exciting future for us.”

The station’s outside broadcast van has also been given a makeover as part of the relaunch.

The station’s outside broadcast van which brings live local events such as the Skye Half Marathon and Hogmanay celebrations directly into listeners’ homes has also undergone a makeover too with new Radio Skye graphics emblazoned across it.

Suzy said she hopes that the outside broadcasts can resume in the non-too distant future so listeners can enjoy tuning into Radio Skye’s coverage of cultural and sporting experiences from across Skye and Lochalsh.

Suzy and Radio Skye chairman Hector Cormack will be live on air just before 9 pm tonight after the video launch to chat about the rebrand and play some tracks.

Keep your eyes on the Cuillin FM Facebook page for a link to follow the live launch of Radio Skye tonight.

To listen to the launch online, click here.