Skye nursing home staff member re-tests positive for Covid-19

NHS Highland has confirmed that a member of staff at Home Farm nursing home in Portree has re-tested positive for Covid-19.

The health authority said the individual has been followed up in line with national guidance and has been advised to isolate.

Contact tracing has been undertaken.

As a further precaution, NHS Highland said it was in the process of re-testing individuals in keeping with national guidance.

In a statement NHS Highland said: “We will inform all of those tested of their results as soon as they are available.

“The home has been closed to new admissions.

“Evidence is emerging internationally about Covid-19 and it is now recognised that some people have prolonged positive swab results and others can have intermittent negative and positive results over many weeks.

“As such, an ongoing positive result does not mean that an individual is still infectious or that they pose a risk to others. However, when combined with new symptoms, it is necessary to adopt a precautionary approach as it is not possible to exclude the potential of a new infection or reactivation.

“There are no other cases of confirmed Covid-19 infection in the local community or on the rest of Skye and we do not believe there to be an increased risk of Covid-19 infection to the wider community at this time.

“However, the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.”

10 residents died after a major outbreak of coronavirus was detected at the home, which is operated by HC-One, in late April.

Skye councillor John Gordon, whose father was among those died, said: “I hope that HC-One and NHS are supporting the individual currently, it must be an anxious time for them.

“We continue to support frontline staff, who also need the utmost care and support available from management.

“Our thoughts continue to be with everyone at Home Farm.”