Free Press reader survey: we want to hear your views!

A new survey by the West Highland Free Press has attracted 380 responses in the first 24 hours following its launch via social media on Tuesday night.

The survey is being conducted by the Free Press ahead of its return to print on Friday 7th August.

After a three-and-a-half-month hiatus due to pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Free Press newspaper will be back on the shelves of newsagents and shops across the Highlands and Islands, and beyond, early next month.

Over the past few months, a small contingent of the Free Press team has been publishing news via our website to keep our readers across the West Highlands and Islands – and further afield – informed in the absence of the paper.

Ahead of the return of the weekly print edition next month, the Free Press team is looking for your help to enable the paper to come back with a bang and stronger than before.

Your responses will help us improve our content and hopefully allow us to continue to cover and campaign for the issues that matter most to the people of the West Highlands and Islands.

