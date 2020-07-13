Charity cycle: Lochalsh quartet clocking up the miles for cancer support centre

Douglas, Kenneth, Michael and Alan along with support driver Iain

A group of cyclists from Lochalsh are hard in training ahead of a charity fundraising effort for a Highland cancer support centre.

The Plockton two-wheelers – Michael Matheson, Kenneth MacRae, Alan Hendry and Douglas Cameron – will cycle 265km for Maggie’s Centre Highlands.

They will set off from Duirinish around 6am on the 15th of August, taking the north road to Inverness, and they hope to arrive at Maggie’s around 11.30 that morning.

They will then start the journey home via Loch Ness and will be welcomed back into Duirinish, at The Croft Café, which is sponsoring the efforts.

The charity is close to Michael’s heart – the centre having provided enormous help to the family while his wife Margaret Ann was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Michael’s friends thought a cycle would be a good way to raise some funds.

Alan came up with the route plan and the quartet have been clocking up the miles in preparation for their long cycle.

They will be assisted en-route by support driver Iain Dobson

Maggie’s provides help and support to families who have had a cancer diagnosis.

They offer counselling services, workshops, support groups, special days for children and many other activities.

Maggie’s is a charity run organisation and depends on fundraising and donations.

Donations can be given on the group’s justgiving page.