Marie Curie hosts fundraising auction to support vital care services

A three-night stay near the spectacular Eilean Donan Castle, a cookery demonstration by Kinloch Lodge’s Lady Claire Macdonald, and tickets for next year’s Belladrum Festival are among a wide variety of lots on offer in a fundraising auction for Marie Curie.

This fundraising initiative – which runs until 9 pm on Friday 10th July – has been set up by Marie Curie patrons, Emma Mackenzie and Claire Macdonald along with stalwart Inverness supporters Elaine Pope, Kareen McHardy, and Paula Dick.

Commenting on the impact of coronavirus on the charity, community fundraiser Vonnie Stevenson said that Marie Curie has endured a “devastating loss of funds” at a time when its services are more needed than ever.

She said: “As with so many businesses and charities, Marie Curie is facing a devastating loss of funds, at a time when our services are in more demand than ever before.

“Every day and night, Marie Curie frontline nurses are giving vital care and support to dying people, in their homes across the UK.

“At this time of national emergency, these crucial services are needed more than ever.

“It’s so important that we can continue to be there to give patients the care they need at such a desperate time, and we need your help to do that.”

Marie Curie patron, Emma Mackenzie said: “This idea has been in the making since lockdown but we were well aware that the timing had to be right.

“We have been overwhelmed with a truly wonderful array of amazing and diverse lots for both a local or UK wide audience.

“Whether it’s a stay at the iconic Eilean Donan Castle, Whelprigg House in Cumbria, or a cottage in the middle of nowhere, there really is something for everyone.

“We also have lots for cookery demonstrations, golf stays, Good Highland Food private dining, dinner for 10 at The Cavalry Club in London, a fabulous Leonie Gibb painting, the chance to be a zookeeper for the day, and Belladrum 2021 tickets.”

Vonnie Stevenson added: “Unlike lots of other charities, we can’t just turn off our taps until the situation improves.

“We’ve committed to our NHS partners and patients that we will be there to deliver care, and we’ve got to continue to be there.”

All proceeds of the auction will go towards helping Marie Curie Nurses as they continue to provide frontline care during this unprecedented time of need.

The auction will be live until 9 pm on Friday 10th July. To take part just click on the image below.

Related stories: A song for Jackie: Kyle man’s touching tribute to thank Marie Curie nurses