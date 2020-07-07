Local news: Playparks re-open; Lochcarron power upgrade; EDF festival online….

Lochcarron power upgrade

Lochcarron

Work is under way in Lochcarron to upgrade the electricity network

The £1.2 million investment by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks includes the construction of a new electricity substation, boosting the resilience and strength of power supplies in Lochcarron, Slumbay, North Strome, Ardanaeskan, Strathcarron, Achintee and Attadale.

The six-month long programme of works will benefit approximately 600 properties.

SSEN will be installing a new underground cable along the A896, and removing the overhead power line through the Tullich Industrial Estate.

The company says it will keep disruption to a minimum but customers can register for SSEN’s Priority Services Register if they require extra assistance during a power cut.

EDF Festival Online

The EDF festival

This year’s Eilean Dorcha Festival, normally held in Benbecula, will take place virtually on the 23rd and 24th of July.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is to play host to the online festival via its Facebook page.

The Comhairle has been broadcasting weekly Cèilidhs on its Facebook page and welcomes the opportunity to host a range of talented artists who have performed at the festival over

Organiser Roddy MacKay said: “This would have been the fifth anniversary of the Festival and we felt it was important to find a way of keeping it going despite the restrictions. We wanted to support the bands without whom we simply wouldn’t have a festival, this is our opportunity to support them in their hour of need.”

Highland play parks to re-open gradually

Highland play parks are to open gradually across the region.

The Council has 436 play spaces of which 336 are equipped play areas with 2011 individual items of play equipment.

Before reopening, all council play parks have to be in a safe and serviceable condition and to have undergone a full inspection.

The council say this needs to be done in “a phased, prioritised manner” due to staff shortages.

Community volunteers are being asked to assist with grass cutting in play areas, as the local authority teams are only operating at 50 per cent capacity.

All park users are asked to use the facilities safely, observe social distancing, apply enhanced hygiene and to keep the parks tidy by taking their litter home with them.

Crown Estate cash

Comhairle nan Siar Leader, Roddie Mackay, has welcomed the announcement that the Comhairle’s share of the Crown Estate net revenue for 2018/19 will be £2.3 million.

This sum is a £600,000 increase from the £1.7 million received last year for 2017/18 and is a result of the Comhairle’s continued engagement with both the UK and Scottish Governments.