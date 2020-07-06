Mistaken identity? Doubts cast over Vogue magazine’s Isle of Skye image

Carbost?

It has been hailed as a stunning image of Skye, but doubts have been cast about an image of the island featured in one of the world’s most famous magazines.

Scotland’s tourism organisation Visit Scotland hailed the photograph in Vogue as a “fantastic boost for the island”.

Vogue said the fashion photographer Nadine Ijewere’s beautiful image was captured on an iPhone at Carbost, while the photographer was on location on Skye for another project in 2017.

It is the second of 14 special covers commissioned by the magazine for its August issue.

Picture taken this week from Dornie, looking to Skye in the distance

But is the photo what it seems?

Locals in Lochalsh reckon the snap was taken on the mainland, at Dornie and looks over to snow capped mountains in south Skye.

What do you think?