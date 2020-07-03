On cloud canine: owner reunited with much-loved dog Max after three-day search on Skye

William holds Max after a draining three-day search.

The owner of a dog who went missing on Tuesday on Skye has been reunited with his furry friend Max after an exhausting and emotional three-day search.

Max ran off on Tuesday afternoon after seeing a deer while walking with his owner William Bliss on the east slope of Coire nan Laogh on the ascent to the Marsco peak in the red hills on Skye.

A group of volunteers from across the local area joined the search effort but Willam’s hopes of finding Max looked to be diminishing as the hours and days passed.

However, earlier today, as the third day of the search got underway, news came through that Max had been found by a family in Elgol.

Commenting to the Free Press as he was making his way home with Max, exhausted from the search, William, who is from Plockton, said: “I would just like to thank everyone so much for the phenomenal effort!”

Posting on her Facebook page this morning, Rachel Bliss, William’s sister said: “We got him!!!

“Share the news with everyone out looking, please share far and wide!!!

“A lovely family in Elgol found him. Will will do a post with further info later.

“We cannot thank you all enough, you have been incredible!!!”

Max’s disappearance marks something of a strange parallel to his owner William, who also went missing back in 2007, after getting lost while walking in a national park in Victoria, Australia.

Unaware of his surroundings and without food and water in one of the coldest places in the state, William utilised survival skills he had learned from tv shows to create a bed from bracken before being found by park rangers after two days.