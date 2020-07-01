Appeal for missing dog ‘Max’ on Skye: pooch lost on island since Tuesday

Max went missing during a walk to the Marsco peak on Tuesday (30th June).

The owner of a dog who has been missing on Skye since Tuesday (30th June) is appealing for help to locate his furry friend called Max.

Max disappeared on Tuesday afternoon while walking with his owner William Bliss on the east slope of Coire nan Laogh on the ascent to the Marsco peak in the red hills on Skye.

Posting on his Facebook page yesterday, William said that Max ran off after seeing a deer.

He wrote: “My dog Max ran off after a deer yesterday afternoon (30 June) on the east slope of Coire nan Laogh on the ascent to Marsco on Skye.

“He is wearing a leather collar with my mob: 07584674318.

“Please can you be vigilant if driving along Loch Ainort/Sligachan in case he has made it to the road.

“I have searched all yesterday afternoon and into the early hours with a thermal camera focusing on the east slopes of Marsco.

I cannot give up. Search continues shortly heading back up to Marsco and the immediate area where he disappeared. Some kind people have offered to join me.

“I will thank everyone in due course but for the time being, the focus is on covering ground.

“If anyone is out walking on Skye today please please be on the lookout.

“Additionally, if anyone would like to assist, it would be great to get some eyes on the lower tracks. I can’t thank those who have helped and offered help enough at this stage.

“Please let me know immediately if have any news on his whereabouts.”

Shortly after 5 pm this afternoon (Wednesday 1st July), Rachel Bliss posted an update saying that there had been a potential sighting of Max along the deer fence at head of Loch Ainort on Wednesday morning and she believed he was on the move.

However, the dog has not yet been located.

If you have any information about Max, you can contact Rachel Bliss on 07849931251 and William Bliss on 07584674318