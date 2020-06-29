Dramatic Skye: Pictures and video as lightning strikes Highlands and Islands

Lightning strikes Skye. Pic, Seaflower Skye

Spectacular lightning strikes across Skye were captured on camera last week.

The dramatic thunderstorm, which included in some areas unusually large hail stones, enveloped the skies of the west coast last Thursday evening.

These brilliant images were taken from Raasay by Janice Cooney of Portree-based boat operators Seaflower Skye

Dramatic fork lightning hits the hills. Pic Seaflower Skye

The footage was captured from Raasay. Pic, Seaflower Skye

Meanwhile, this video clip, sent in by a reader, shows an eerily empty Somerled Square in Portree as a lightning bolt strikes above the local Church of Scotland.

On Harris, a section of the famous road to Rhenigidale was washed away, and then repaired by council road workers by 8pm the next day.

The Harris road washed away. Pic, CNES

Getting to work. Pic, CNES

Job done! Pic, CNES