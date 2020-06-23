Two hundred people take part in virtual run for The Leanne Fund

Putting the fun into fundraising: Willie Mitchell finished as the first local male in the virtual 10k.

More than £1,800 has been raised for the cystic fibrosis charity The Leanne Fund thanks to the efforts of 200 people who participated in a virtual 5k/10k run.

Participants from across Scotland took part in the event, which usually takes place in Point on the Isle of Lewis, while one competitor from Germany also got involved in the fundraising action.

Mhairi Hall finished as the first female in the 10k.

The Leanne Fund teamed up with Stornoway Running and Athletics Club (SRAC) to include the virtual event in their virtual league programme.

An amazing sum of £810 was raised by Elizabeth Maciver and her son Angus from Aberdeen who ran their 5k on a treadmill.

10k winner Ewan Crawford with his shield.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund said: “We are very grateful to everyone who took part in our virtual event.

“We are continuing to provide our services to CF patients during the Covid-19 pandemic and fundraising efforts are very much appreciated.”

Marina Murray finished as the first local female in the 10k.

Charlie Morrison was the first under-16 male in the 5k.



Jonathan Fairgrieve was the first Male over-16 and the first local male in the 5k

The Leanne Fund relies entirely on fundraising and donations to fund vital support services for those affected by cystic fibrosis across the Highlands, Islands, Grampian, and Tayside regions.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, all fundraising events for the charity have been cancelled.

For the full results, click here.

If you would like to donate to The Leanne Fund, just click here.