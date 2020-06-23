Two hundred people take part in virtual run for The Leanne Fund

More than £1,800 has been raised for the cystic fibrosis charity The Leanne Fund thanks to the efforts of 200 people who participated in a virtual 5k/10k run.
Participants from across Scotland took part in the event, which usually takes place in Point on the Isle of Lewis, while one competitor from Germany also got involved in the fundraising action.
The Leanne Fund teamed up with Stornoway Running and Athletics Club (SRAC) to include the virtual event in their virtual league programme.
An amazing sum of £810 was raised by Elizabeth Maciver and her son Angus from Aberdeen who ran their 5k on a treadmill.
Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager of The Leanne Fund said: “We are very grateful to everyone who took part in our virtual event.
“We are continuing to provide our services to CF patients during the Covid-19 pandemic and fundraising efforts are very much appreciated.”
The Leanne Fund relies entirely on fundraising and donations to fund vital support services for those affected by cystic fibrosis across the Highlands, Islands, Grampian, and Tayside regions.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, all fundraising events for the charity have been cancelled.
For the full results, click here.
If you would like to donate to The Leanne Fund, just click here.