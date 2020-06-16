Performers urged to submit entries for Isle of Skye’s first virtual Mòd

Pupils from Bun-sgoil Shleite who won prizes last year

Performers of all ages are being urged to take part in the first ‘virtual’ Skye Mòd.

Mòd Ionadail an Eilein Sgitheanaich (the Isle of Skye Provincial Mòd) would normally take place for two days at the beginning of June in Bun Sgoil Ghàidhlig Port Rìgh.

This year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, teachers at BSGP organised an online event.

Youngsters from Broadford won prizes in 2019

They are inviting performers of all ages and abilities to upload and post their performances online.

This includes songs, poetry, highland dancing, traditional music, stories, drama, posters and much more.

Mòd Ionadail an Eilein Sgitheanaich is running for a week and entries have been submitted from pupils both Gaelic learners and fluent speakers across Scotland.

The virtual Mòd is non-competitive and the young people have the opportunity to share their performances with their peers and others.

Winners from Staffin

Mrs Flora Guidi, Head Teacher BSGP said: “We are very pleased with the numbers of young people from Skye and indeed other parts of Scotland who submitted such brilliant performances.

“Due to Covid-19, we require to be innovative for our young people regarding how we celebrate our rich Gaelic culture.”

Mrs Guidi continued: “We are still accepting entries, if you wish to participate you can upload your entries to the Mòd Ionadail an Eilein Sgitheanaich, Facebook page.

“We look forward to viewing your entry.

“This year’s Mòd is really entertaining and great fun for everyone participating and viewing the performances.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the teachers who set up the virtual Mòd, the parents who are providing support, and all the young people who are taking part in the virtual Mòd Ionadail an Eilein Sgitheanaich.”

For further information please contact: Flora.Guidi@highland.gov.uk

Meanwhile, an Comunn Gàidhealach have announced that they will be holding an online version of the Royal National Mòd later this year.

In keeping with the tradition, the event will take place during October and allow the Gaelic community to celebrate and showcase our language and music.

Like many other events and festivals, this year’s Mòd, due to take place in Inverness in October, fell victim to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

Junior and senior participants will be able to record performances in their respective categories and upload and submit their performances online with performances being showcased via The Royal National Mòd’s social media channels.

The full list of disciplines including singing, bàrdachd, instrumental and highland dancing categories can be found at https://www.ancomunn.co.uk/air-loidhne/

Performances must be sumbitted by 31st July.

In addition to the performances of participants taking part in the Mòd, a programme of exciting online events is planned to run alongside the online celebration.