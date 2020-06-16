Girl Post period product initiative fights back against Covid-19 impact on Highlands and Islands

A new initiative set up by a Skye resident to provide access to period products has seen more than 70 care parcels sent out across the Highlands and Islands in just one month.

Girl Post was set up by Sophie Isaacson, who lives in Staffin, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Free sanitary products are already available at high schools, colleges, and universities.

However, Sophie was quick to point out that since the lockdown came into force everyone has been stuck at home – and with the added pressure of new financial strains as families lose jobs, and people being furloughed means that for many – money is now tighter than ever.

As a response to this, Girl post was set up.

Girl Post sends out parcels filled with period supplies (tampons/pads and some other treats) to anyone, of any age, who needs them – across the Highland and Islands.

All they have to do is send through an e-mail or a PM on Facebook – and packages are posted out two or three times a week, depending on demand.

Sophie told the Free Press that since the 12th May 2020 Girl Post has set out more than 70 parcels.

She said: “It’s been a privilege to be able to work on this project through this difficult time.

“As we continue, we’re going to begin looking at more environmentally friendly and longer lasting period products which we can begin offering to people. We hope this will become a sustainable and long-term project.

Looking further ahead she said: “I will keep Girl Post running for at least another year, if not indefinitely, as there are many people who aren’t school age, but who are struggling financially – and being able to help women and girls get through their periods comfortably, to me, is unquestionable.

“I am passionate about helping women and I’m so pleased I’m able to do a little something – feedback from Girl Post clients already has been very positive – what a difference having the right supplies and a little bit of chocolate can make to an extra difficult few days of the month in a time when we are all so isolated.”

“Thank you to everyone who had donated.”

Sophie added that Girl post is very grateful to have received support from Highland Council, Staffin Community Council & Staffin Trust, Skye & Lochalsh Foodbank, West Highland College, Staffin Youth Club, and Glasgow The Caring City.

She said that Girl Post has also received many donations from generous and wonderful people through its JustGiving campaign – which will allow it to keep posting for the foreseeable future.

In April 2019, Monica Lennon MSP introduced the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill in the Scottish Parliament. The aim of the Bill is to ensure that all who menstruate can have reasonably convenient access to period products, free of charge, as and when they are required. Stage one of the bill was passed on 25th February 2020 – the bill has to pass another two stages before it becomes law.

How to get in touch with Girl Post

You can also visit the Girl Post Facebook page by clicking here.

To donate, you can visit the Girl Post JustGiving page by clicking here.