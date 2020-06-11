Portree recycling centre to re-open on Monday

The Portree Household Waste Recycling Centre will re-open on Monday 15th June with a new online booking system.

Householders wishing to deposit waste at the site are advised that they will need to pre-book a time slot on the Council’s website and receive confirmation before travelling to the site.

The Portree site is open for essential waste disposal only, and householders are advised that journeys to a HWRC must only be undertaken if their waste cannot be stored at home safely.

Only cars will be permitted access to the site and the material accepted will be restricted to bagged household waste, garden waste, electrical appliances and cardboard.

The site will also be operating with revised opening hours – Monday to Friday 9:00-15:30 (closed for lunch 12:00-13:00).

All HWRC across Scotland were closed in March due to the Scottish Governments COVID-19 restrictions on non – essential movement. The re-opening of Portree HWRC, will bring the total number of sites open across the Highland Council area to 15.

Chair of the Isle of Skye and Raasay Committee, Councillor John Gordon said: “I would like to thank all the staff who have been working hard to ensure our Skye HWRC can open safely.

“I want to also thank the public for their understanding and patience. For the re-opening to be successful we are relying on people to book their slots and follow all the guidance provided.

“I know people will be keen to drop off waste they have been storing as soon as possible but I ask everyone to be considerate to staff and other visitors to the site and only make the booking if it is really necessary.”

Skye councillor John Finlayson said: “I am delighted that the recycling centre is going to open on Monday and I would like to thank officers for co-ordinating this and also members of the public for their patience at this difficult time.

“I would also urge all users to please follow the booking system, the restrictions and the other guidance in place to make sure things work effectively and everyone is kept safe.”