A song for Jackie: Kyle man’s touching tribute to thank Marie Curie nurses

Jackie, Bernie’s partner of 17 years, was cared for by Marie Curie nurses.

A Kyle man has recorded a single to thank the Marie Curie nurses who cared for his partner at the end of her life and support the charity’s emergency appeal.

Bernie Spalding from Kyle of Lochalsh wrote the song – Last Morning Light – shortly after his partner Jackie passed away seven years ago.

However, as Bernie explained to the Free Press the timing was not right then for him to take the song forward.

He said: “Jackie was my partner for 17 years and in the last year of her life Marie Curie nurses were here a lot so I am just trying to give something back to them.

“Around the time that she had passed away, I had written the words and I had the tune, but to be honest I was in such a depression for years I just couldn’t do it.

“I had just forgotten about it and it was only at the end of last year that I started thinking about it again.

“A friend of mine has helped play on it and produce it.

“It just came together quickly, after sitting there for about six years doing nothing.”

Last Morning Light is the work of Bernie, Andrew Johnstone, Ross Calderwood, and Mark Spalding, who are collectively known as Two Chord Jazz Trumpets.

Bernie said he was moved to help Marie Curie having seen the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on charities.

“They put out an emergency appeal because like many charities they are struggling due to Covid-19, so when I saw it it made me even more determined to get this together.

He added: “Marie Curie is great, they don’t just look after the patient they look after the whole family.

“It gives something back to Marie Curie for what they did – they were such a great support, to my son and me as well.”

A spokesperson for the Marie Curie charity told the Free Press that its income has been decimated, just at the time its services are needed more than ever as part of the national coronavirus response.

The charity needs to raise a quarter of a million pounds a week across Scotland.

Locally in the north of Scotland, Marie Curie Nurses provide care and support to people who are dying or living with a terminal illness, as well as their loved ones, in their own homes.

Vonnie Stevenson, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser said: “A huge thank you to Bernie and Two Chord Jazz Trumpets.

“The care that our local nurses provide is needed more than ever as we help to relieve the pressure on the NHS and we couldn’t do it without generous support like this.

“Many families are finding it particularly hard right now, both practically caring for a loved one with a terminal illness and coming to terms with dying, death, and bereavement.

“For anyone needing support please get in touch with us for free on 0800 090 2309 or visit mariecurie.org.uk/coronavirus.”

Bernie added: “Even after all these years it never goes away, it’s always just bubbling away in the background.

“I have had a lot of tears putting this together over the last wee while but it’s good for me to get it out.

“It is not about me, though, it about getting Marie Curie’s message across.”

Last Morning Light by Two Chord Jazz Trumpets is available to download online at Bandcamp with proceeds donated to Marie Curie.

To download the single and donate, click here.