Virtual run to raise vital support for Leanne Fund cystic fibrosis charity

A virtual 5/10k event will take place in the first week of June to raise vital funds for The Leanne Fund.

The Leanne Fund 5/10k event has taken place in Point on the Isle of Lewis for the last 10 years and is one of the charity’s main fundraising events.

The current coronavirus pandemic means this year’s event will be a bit different but organisers hope runners, walkers, and families will take part while continuing to follow current social distancing rules.

Unlike other years, participants can take part anywhere in the world and help raise vital funds for the Leanne Fund.

The Leanne Fund is the foremost cystic fibrosis charity in Scotland working with individuals and families across the Highlands, Islands, Grampian and Tayside to provide vital social, practical, emotional and financial assistance to those affected by cystic fibrosis and their families.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager of The Leanne Fund said: “Obviously this year a group event will not be possible, so we have adapted our event into a virtual one.

“Anyone can take part in a socially distanced 5k or 10k any time between 9 am on Monday 1st June and 5 pm on Saturday 6th of June.

“Walkers are also welcome to complete the 5k but the 10k is strictly for runners over 18. As always we hugely encourage rainbow themed fancy dress and invite all those taking part to submit photos of their run/walk to our Facebook page or email to info@theleannefund.co.uk.”

Every finisher will be emailed a personalised certificate showing their time and trophies will be awarded.

For more information and to enter click here.