Criomagan: Skye seaweed farm; tourism recovery; Gaelic soap rescreened

Kelp Farm meeting

Proposals to establish a seaweed farm in South Skye are to be discussed.

KelpCrofting are an environmental start-up that would like to establish an 11.5 hectare seaweed farm in the waters south of Pabay, to grow kelp for various markets.

Prior to applying for a marine license, a public meeting is being held to consider the proposal.

The meeting, to be held online, will be on Friday 3rd July and to register in advance click the link, or email info@kelpcrofting.com for an invite.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposal or submit questions send them to info@kelpcrofting.com by 5pm on 2nd July.

After the meeting a Q&A document will also be published at www.kelpcrofting.com.

Hospital at Home

NHS Western Isles is launching a new ‘Hospital at Home’ service, which aims to provide care in the community equivalent to the care provided within hospital.

It is used where a patient would normally require admission to hospital but care at home is deemed more medically appropriate.

The service can be used to support discharge from hospital, or to avoid hospital admission, whilst ensuring appropriate and safe patient care.

It will initially be piloted in Lewis and Harris, with plans to expand to the Uists and Barra.

Award for Point Trust

The Point and Sandwick Trust has won another UK award for social enterprise.

The Trust, which owns and operates the Beinn Ghrideag wind farm near Stornoway, is the “Environmental Champion” in the NatWest SE100 Social Business Awards 2020.

The organisation was also listed for the first time in the SE100 Index, a list of the top 100 social enterprise businesses in the UK. It was among the eight organisations from that list which received an award for being “the most outstanding achievers”.

Popular Portree footpath closed

After concerns from members of the public about possible further damage appearing adjacent to where the previous land slide took place at Scorrybreac, a survey was done to investigate.

It was confirmed a large crack has appeared in the cliff top making the site unstable.

A rope access team are to carry out further investigations next week and will attempt to dislodge any precarious rock.

Signage and fencing are now in place to clearly mark the path closed. All members of the public are asked to adhere to the closed area and not use the path beyond Battery Point.

The Clan MacNicol, which maintains the path, said it appreciates how popular the walk is and along with the help of Skye Rope Access will endeavor to reopen it when it is safe to do so.

Tourism chief discusses recovery plan

In the latest edition of the Skyetime Podcast, Simon Cousins talks to the Chief Executive of VisitScotland, Malcolm Roughead, about how the tourism industry will recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

In the interview Mr Roughead not only describes the various stages of the recovery plan, he also sets out his own thoughts on what tourism might look like in the future.

Listen to the podcast here.

Gaelic soap aired again start to finish

All 33 episodes of Gaelic soap Bannan are going to be screened again on BBC Alba.

Episodes will start on Monday 25th May and continue each Monday and Wednesday at 10pm. Two weekly episodes will then be repeated on Sundays at 9pm.

The Young films series was filmed in Skye, mostly in Sleat.