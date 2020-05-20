Reprieve for Skye nursing home operators at sheriff court hearing in Inverness

Flowers at Home Farm, where 10 residents have died

HC-One’s registration to operate the coronavirus-hit Home Farm nursing home in Skye can continue for another three weeks, a sheriff has ruled.

No decision on the Care Inspectorate’s application to suspend registration at the home was made at Inverness sheriff court today (Wednesday).

The hearing was adjourned until 10th June.

Last week the Care Inspectorate applied to the court to cancel the registration of Home Farm over “serious and significant concerns”.

At the hearing HC-One and Social Work Scotland said there had now been “substantial” improvements at Home Farm.

And their request for the motion to be continued for another three weeks was approved.

On the basis of a collaborative approach HC-One will be given time to continue the level of improvement to the standards that satisfy both the Care Inspectorate and NHS Highland.

NHS Highland – who local MSP Kate Forbes said had been “effectively been running the home” – will continue to support the partnership approach.

10 residents who tested positive for Covid-19 have died since a major outbreak of the virus was confirmed in the final week of April.

Reaction

“What is most important here is that it has been confirmed that residents are getting a high quality of care at present and this will continue to be monitored.

“It is also important for residents, families and the wider community to know that care will continue to be provided here on Skye.

“This is a difficult time for everyone but today’s decision means that HC-One supported by NHSH will be able to offer continuity of care for all residents which will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and staff will also be supported to deliver this care.” Eilean a’ Cheò Councillors John Finlayson, John Gordon and Calum Munro

“As the local MSP, my priority is to ensure that the highest standard of care is given to the residents of Home Farm in Portree. I am pleased that the Care Inspectorate has taken such robust action, and will continue to monitor the situation. “NHS Highland have already been providing support to residents in the home, and will continue to effectively run the home. “The situation at Home Farm, where there have been 10 deaths, has been devastating for everybody in the local community and particularly for relatives and friends. “Whatever happens in the long run about ownership, residents at Home Farm will get all the support they need in these difficult days.” MSP and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes

“Whatever happens to ownership, the residents need to have their home protected and should not be moved. “However, this should not be at the detriment of their care which must be up to standard. “I understand that the court heard that there had been improvement but it is a bit sad that it took this to happen to get HC-One to get their act together.” Highland Labour MSP Rhoda Grant