Portree lifeboat called to medical emergency on Raasay

The Portree lifeboat was launched on Sunday night to attend a medical emergency callout on the Isle of Raasay

The launch took place at 8.43 pm.

The request originated from the Scottish Ambulance Service and came in response to an ongoing medical emergency on Raasay. The lifeboat took two ambulance personnel from Portree over to the island.

Portree lifeboat is a Trent Class Lifeboat which is authorised by the RNLI to carry members of other emergency services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ambulance personnel made their way to the casualty and the patient was taken back to Portree via the lifeboat and into a waiting ambulance for onward travel to hospital.

At 10.55 pm the crew made the lifeboat ready for service and then stood down to await their next shout.

Sunday’s launch was the Portree lifeboat crew’s second callout under Covid-19 restrictions but the first in which the crew have travelled with fellow emergency service members on board.