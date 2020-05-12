Skye shinty players and fans to take on John O’ Groats to Lands End challenge and support local coronavirus efforts

Skye shinty players, hoping to find their inner Olympian

While the continuing lockdown has starved Skye’s shinty players of match action in recent months, the club is urging players and fans to embrace a virtual John O’ Groats to Lands End fitness challenge and help raise funds to support local care workers.

This Saturday (16th May) the club want all players, their families, supporters and anyone who likes a challenge, to use their daily exercise time to clock up the equivalent distance from one end of the UK mainland to the other.

Shinty, like all orgainsed sport, is currently suspended

At 874 miles, the challenge is a significant one – although the more who take part, the lesser the burden on each individual will be.

All funds raised will go to Skye Community Response, which is providing support and equipment locally in the efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone wants to take part in the challenge will first have to sign up for the fitness app strava and then join the Skye Camanachd club link .

The app will then record how many miles the participant runs or walks this Saturday – with the aim of clocking an aggregate total of 874 over 24 hours.

Participants and supporters are asked to pledge some support with a donation here.

Skye Camanachd chair Fiona Cruickshank said: “All the club’s teams are getting involved – from primary, to youth, ladies and men’s teams.

“We also want as many supporters, family members and anyone else who wants to add their efforts for a great cause to get involved.

“The more who take part, the more miles we’ll clock up. People can walk or run as far as they wish. Social distancing needs to be observed throughout, but anyone running with a family member can add their distances together.

“Everyone is missing shinty, but this is a chance for the club to pull together and support a cause that is doing fantastic work in our community, where the devastating impact of coronavirus has become all so visible in recent weeks.

The shinty club challenge will help Skye Community Response in their ambitions to raise over £20,000.

The five key steps to take part are:

1. Email skyecamanachdshinty@gmail.com to sign up and tell the team where you will be taking part.

2. Sign up on-line for Strava (free at www.Strava.com)

3. Register with the Skye Camanachd Strava Group (https://www.strava.com/clubs/651221)

4. Get out there on 16 th May and run, jog or walk as far as you are able!

May and run, jog or walk as far as you are able! 5. Like and share the Skye Camanachd Facebook post and ask your friends and families to make a donation to the cause at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/skye-camanachd

More information on signing up is available by emailing skyecamanachdshinty@gmail.com