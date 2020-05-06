In pictures: Wildfire in Wester Ross

The fire as captured from Plockton. Pics. M. MacKenzie

Fire crews have been battling to tackle a wildfire near Loch Kishorn in Wester Ross.

A helicopter to waterbomb the hillside fire at Achintraid was brought in from Inverness on Tuesday.

Malcolm MacKenzie captured spectacular images of the fire from near his home in Plockton on Monday evening.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Tuesday: “Crews were first alerted to the incident at 4.20pm on Monday, May 4.

“Operations Control has now mobilised six appliances to the scene, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire.”