Broadford care home residents all negative for Covid-19

Residents at a Skye care home, where a worker tested positive for Covid-19 some six weeks ago, have all returned negative tests for Coronavirus.

The residents at An Acarsaid in Broadford were all tested as part of an extended programme to try and tackle the spread of the infection in care homes.

There has been significant local concern around the An Acarsaid home, after a worker there tested positive for the virus in the last week of March.

The Free Press revealed yesterday that despite the infection, follow up tests of staff and residents weren’t carried out.

And it was left to the ill staff member to inform colleagues and the relatives of care home residents of the test result.

The worker said they felt “it wasn’t right” that the information should be kept secret.

A spokesperson for NHS Highland – which runs An Acarsaid care home – said all residents have now been tested, and that staff screening is being arranged this week.

The Broadford care home is home to ten residents and has a total of 21 staff

Last Friday the Scottish Government promised enhanced outbreak investigation measures at all care homes where there are cases of Covid-19 – including making testing available to all care home residents and staff, whether or not they have symptoms.

A mobile testing unit, manned by the army, also arrived in Broadford yesterday (Monday 4th May).