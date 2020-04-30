Statement on Home Farm, from HC-One

Home Farm Care Home in Portree

The West Highland Free Press this afternoon received the following statement from HC-One, operators of the Home Farm Care Home

“I can confirm there are a small number of coronavirus cases at Home Farm. Families were informed once testing had confirmed the situation. At the time of writing, there have been no deaths linked to coronavirus.

“I can also confirm that all our homes, including Home Farm, have a plentiful supply of PPE. We have dedicated ‘hubs’ of PPE (with 35 nationally) that homes can directly draw from, as well as homes receiving direct deliveries. PPE stock levels and usage at homes are checked daily by regional management.

The spokesperson for the home added:

“Caring for our Residents and supporting our Colleagues is at the heart of what we do, and we are doing everything we can to make sure our residents and colleagues stay safe and well throughout these challenging times.

“We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place, which was created by our clinical director and reflects the latest government guidance. We are working closely with our local health and care partners, and we have all the medical equipment, PPE, and supplies we need to protect Residents and Colleagues.

“While a small number of colleagues are self-isolating, we continue to have the team needed to support our residents. We are also receiving additional support from our regional team.

“We are proud of our colleagues and how they have risen to the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak by showing huge dedication and commitment to our residents.

“We are providing round-the-clock support for all our teams, and we are also grateful to relatives for their ongoing support and understanding.”