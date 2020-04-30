Criomagan: Community round-up of news and events

Raasay Tribute

A tribute to the NHS was painted by crew members on the ramp of the MV ‘Hallaig’, the Skye to Raasay ferry. “We just thought it would be a good gesture,” said one crewman, “to show how much we owe and appreciate the NHS and all its workers.”

In common with its sister CalMac vessels and the rest of the British merchant naval fleet around our coastline, at 8pm on Thursday evenings the ‘Hallaig’ also blasts its ship’s horn to applaud NHS and other frontline workers.

Meals in Sleat

The Camuscross and Duisdale Initiative has obtained funding to provide free meals from the An Crùbh kitchen to those who might benefit within Sleat.

The funding will cover an initial period of 12 weeks.

The main course meals, soups and freshly baked bread will be free to any Sleat resident who is self-isolating, shielding, has transport issues, in financial hardship impacted by Covid-19 or for other reasons.

All requests are met confidentially. For further details, referrals, self-referrals or to register interest contact co-ordinator: Dede MacGillivray at 01471 833225 or email: dedemacgillivray@hotmail.com

Meanwhile, each Thursday the team of live-in staff at Eilean Iarmain prepare and deliver lunch to the twenty regular members of the Sleat Lunch Club who would normally dine together in the hotel restaurant. Each member receives their lunch and a complimentary wee goody bag.

850 meals delivered in Kyleakin

In Kyleakin twice weekly meals are being delivered to those shielded, self isolated or experiencing financial hardship.

The project – which has delivered more than 850 meals so far – has been made possible through continued support from the Kings Arms Hotel and local volunteers.

Kyleakin and Kylerhea community council received funding for the project through HIE, and Highland Council’s ward discretionary fund.

Skye bike scheme fully subscribed

The key worker bike service scheme, as featured in the WHFP has been so inundated with enquiries that all allocated funding was used within days.

The Skye Bike Shack, based in Skeabost, received a grant from Cycling UK to offer free bike services for key workers in Skye and Raasay.

The organisers have said they will try and secure additional funding, but for now cannot accept any new applicants.

A waiting list will be drawn up for those who missed out, and this will help with a new funding application.

If you’d like to be added to the waiting list, please email skyebikeshack@gmail.com

Music nights in Skye

Live gigs or a pre-recorded collaborated gigs will be brought to living rooms thanks to the Skye music nights Facebook page

These gigs will feature regular singers from Flodigarry Hotel, Gaelic singers, Skye musicians and pipers.

The gigs are free to view, but if you want to make a donation all proceeds will go to Skye Community Response to ensure local health and social care staff are fully supported in their roles. More details here

Comhairle ceilidhs

The first two live ceilidh events streamed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar on its Facebook page recorded 19,000 viewers, and as a result of the success of the venture the Comhairle has now extended the programme.

The ceilidhs, featuring local artists Iain ‘Spanish’ MacKay and Iain ‘Tosh’ MacIntosh were watched around the globe,

The Comhairle will now be be hosting live Facebook cèilidhs every Friday and Saturday evening from 9pm.