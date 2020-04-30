Covid-19 outbreak at Isle of Skye care home

Cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at Skye’s Home Farm Care Home.

The cases were confirmed in a statement from NHS Highland and the information released by the Skye Community Response, which is co-ordinating the local response throughout the crisis.

Reports about coronavirus at the Portree care home have been circulating in recent days.

On Monday a Facebook post, from the mother of a care worker, detailed that her son had tested positive.

However, yesterday (Wednesday) a spokesman from care home operators HC-One told the Free Press that as of yesterday morning there had been no confirmed cases.

The spokesperson said tests returned yesterday afternoon had confirmed coronavirus was present in the home, but that relatives would need to be informed before any details would be made public.

The Free Press understands that at least one staff member and three patients have tested positive.

A statement from NHS Highland said: “There is an Independent Care Home in Portree, Skye with a Covid-19 outbreak.

“There is substantial testing underway to fully understand the extent of infection.

“The Care Home is being supported through the Health Protection team within Public Health, Local health and Social care teams, Primary Care as well as the Adult Social Care functions within NHS Highland. All assistance will be made available to the Care Home in order to contain and manage the situation.