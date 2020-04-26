New Gaelic website for the youngest learners

With nurseries closed, a new resource aimed at teaching Gaelic to pre-school learners has been launched early.

‘Gàidhlig nan Òg’ was due to have been launched in August 2020 but has been brought forward to help the home-learning community.

The website has been created by Gaelic educational resources agency Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig. The new Gàidhlig nan Òg resource can be found online here.

Maree Todd, Minister for Children and Young People, said: “This website for young Gaelic learners is packed with songs, rhymes and activities and will provide vital support for Gaelic learning in early years.

“It will provide hours of fun and learning and will give young people an excellent start on the road to fluency in the Gaelic language.”

The resource aims to provide parents/carers and early years practitioners with an abundance of themed resources to help the acquisition of Gaelic in pre-school children.

Gàidhlig nan Òg features a series of presentations to teach words and phrases plus supporting soundfiles, illustrations, songs, stories and activities, matched to three stages of language progression.

A guidance document with suggestions on how best to use the resource is included.

Shona MacLennan, Ceannard Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “We recognise the crucial role of families in bringing up new Gaelic speakers, and we are delighted that this fantastic resource will support them to do that at home, particularly during this time.

“Credit too must be given to the early years workers who provide support through creative ways of engaging youngsters at home.”

Although aimed at early years practitioners for their day-to-day interactions with children aged 0-5, Gàidhlig nan Òg will also support adult learners.